Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,928 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 42,192 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RIO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,302,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,072. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.58. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

