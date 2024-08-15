Ripio Credit Network Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $54.89 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00011483 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,379.74 or 1.00192624 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007926 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012426 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.0013418 USD and is down -2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $37.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.