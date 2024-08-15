Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) Releases Earnings Results

Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $8.93 million during the quarter.

Roadzen Price Performance

Roadzen stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.40. 27,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,420. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23. Roadzen has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Get Roadzen alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roadzen

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Roadzen during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Roadzen during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Roadzen in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Roadzen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Roadzen

About Roadzen

(Get Free Report)

Roadzen, Inc, an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roadzen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadzen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.