Robert I. Blum Sells 11,500 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 11,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $634,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,035,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $55.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.75. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $110.25.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 million. The firm’s revenue was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CYTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cytokinetics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,099,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $506,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.