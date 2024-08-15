Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $5.45 to $7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RKLB. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Rocket Lab USA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 796,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,830,676. Rocket Lab USA has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 54.17%. The company had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $122,489.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 666,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,030.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $122,489.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 666,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,030.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $268,092.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,116.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,825 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,195 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 17,833 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,311 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 453.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,480 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 42,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

