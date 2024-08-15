Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Up 3.6%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.49 and last traded at $55.47. 617,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,725,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.52.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.28.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,005 in the last ninety days. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 1.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,716,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,096,000 after purchasing an additional 159,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roku by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,946,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,560,000 after buying an additional 92,658 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,925 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,386,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

