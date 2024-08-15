Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.64 and last traded at $45.75. 33,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 536,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROOT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Root from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Root in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Root from $15.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Root from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Root from $11.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Root Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $674.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.71.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $1.22. Root had a negative return on equity of 50.80% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $289.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 286.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Beth A. Birnbaum sold 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $75,767.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,287.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Root by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 717,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 423,120 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Root during the second quarter worth approximately $9,547,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Root by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 46,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,096 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Root by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile



Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Further Reading

