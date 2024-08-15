Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) to Underperform

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$0.35. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 37.50% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of LifeSpeak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of LifeSpeak from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources worldwide. It offers digital educational resources, such as consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, nutrition, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, pilates, etc.
