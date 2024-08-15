Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) to Underperform

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$0.35. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 37.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of LifeSpeak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of LifeSpeak from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get LifeSpeak alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LifeSpeak

LifeSpeak Price Performance

About LifeSpeak

LSPK stock traded down C$0.07 on Thursday, reaching C$0.40. 88,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,618. LifeSpeak has a twelve month low of C$0.29 and a twelve month high of C$0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$23.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.74, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.88.

(Get Free Report)

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources worldwide. It offers digital educational resources, such as consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, nutrition, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, pilates, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeSpeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeSpeak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.