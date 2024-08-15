Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $37.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PCRX. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.78.

PCRX stock opened at $12.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.88. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other news, CEO Frank D. Lee bought 8,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $99,994.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kristen Williams sold 7,452 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $211,487.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,642.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank D. Lee bought 8,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $99,994.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,186.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,095 shares of company stock valued at $621,118. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 800.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

