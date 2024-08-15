Royal Bank of Canada Lowers The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Price Target to GBX 130

The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 135 ($1.72) to GBX 130 ($1.66) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.95% from the stock’s previous close.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Stock Up 1.6 %

LON:TRIG opened at GBX 102.40 ($1.31) on Tuesday. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a 52-week low of GBX 93.30 ($1.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 117.20 ($1.50). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 98.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 99.92. The company has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 454.55 and a beta of 0.21.

About The Renewables Infrastructure Group

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

