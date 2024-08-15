Royal Bank of Canada Lowers The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Price Target to GBX 130

The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 135 ($1.72) to GBX 130 ($1.66) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.95% from the stock’s previous close.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Stock Up 1.6 %
LON:TRIG opened at GBX 102.40 ($1.31) on Tuesday. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a 52-week low of GBX 93.30 ($1.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 117.20 ($1.50). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 98.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 99.92. The company has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 454.55 and a beta of 0.21.
About The Renewables Infrastructure Group
