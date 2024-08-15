Royal Bank of Canada Trims Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Target Price to $85.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aptiv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.64.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aptiv

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,328. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $104.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Aptiv by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,933 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,767,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 361,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,411,000 after purchasing an additional 89,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,875,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.