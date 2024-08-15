Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of RCL traded up $7.49 on Thursday, hitting $160.20. 2,302,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $173.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.13.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

