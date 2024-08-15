Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.71.

RGLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $132,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 414.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $131.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $141.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.47.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.20%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

