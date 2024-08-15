RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Short Interest Update

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,240,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the July 15th total of 14,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days. Approximately 19.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on RPC from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on RPC from $6.75 to $5.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get RPC alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RPC

RPC Trading Down 0.5 %

RPC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,760,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,883. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96. RPC has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.59.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. RPC had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $364.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that RPC will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. RPC’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPC

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in RPC by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,456,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,353,000 after purchasing an additional 769,578 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPC by 48.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,004,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after buying an additional 656,446 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in RPC in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,814,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in RPC in the second quarter worth approximately $3,349,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in RPC by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,236,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,977,000 after acquiring an additional 434,849 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.