RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth $42,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

RTX stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,851,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,301,643. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.99 and a 200 day moving average of $100.94. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $118.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $156.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

