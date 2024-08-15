RTX Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RTX)

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 168,474 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 579% compared to the typical volume of 24,814 call options.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.09. 2,957,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,302,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.99 and its 200 day moving average is $100.94. RTX has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $118.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its position in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

