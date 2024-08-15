Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Compass Point

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.25 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.75. Compass Point’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

Runway Growth Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.45. 180,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,787. The company has a market cap of $402.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Runway Growth Finance has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $13.74.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $34.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.62 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 19.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Runway Growth Finance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWAY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 18.5% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. 64.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

