RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.13, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 10.69%.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:RWEOY traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $33.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,539. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $32.68 and a one year high of $46.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
