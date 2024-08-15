RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.13, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 10.69%.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RWEOY traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $33.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,539. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $32.68 and a one year high of $46.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.