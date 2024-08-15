Sabby Management, Llc Buys 7,116 Shares of Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Stock

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sabby Management, Llc acquired 7,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $11,670.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 654,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,771.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sabby Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Volcon alerts:

On Monday, August 12th, Sabby Management, Llc purchased 6,087 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $9,982.68.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Sabby Management, Llc purchased 43,756 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $77,010.56.

On Monday, August 5th, Sabby Management, Llc bought 74,574 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $134,978.94.

On Friday, August 2nd, Sabby Management, Llc purchased 40,349 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $78,277.06.

Volcon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VLCN opened at $1.58 on Thursday. Volcon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $14,598.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $62.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Volcon

Volcon ( NASDAQ:VLCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Volcon stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of Volcon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Volcon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Volcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.