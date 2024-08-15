Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SALM traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,707. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.83.
Salem Media Group Company Profile
