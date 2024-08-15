SALT 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.30 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. SALT has a total market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $4.30 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SALT has traded up 45% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00011180 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,736.02 or 1.00033468 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008018 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007694 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00012053 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.0188341 USD and is up 19.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $23.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

