Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SASR. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ SASR opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $31.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $184.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 313,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 43,987 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,033,000 after purchasing an additional 52,454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 40,374 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 349,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,091,000 after buying an additional 18,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

