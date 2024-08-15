Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) to Strong-Buy

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Tesco Price Performance
Tesco stock opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. Tesco has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Tesco Company Profile
