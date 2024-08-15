Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) to Strong-Buy

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Tesco stock opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. Tesco has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

