SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Short Interest Update

SAP SE (NYSE:SAPGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 825,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,251,000 after purchasing an additional 746,386 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SAP by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,987,000 after purchasing an additional 26,031 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SAP by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 631,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,473,000 after buying an additional 22,438 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,195,000 after buying an additional 108,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 404,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,566,000 after buying an additional 31,135 shares during the last quarter.

SAP stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.94. 543,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SAP has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $215.51.

SAP (NYSE:SAPGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

