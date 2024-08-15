Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at National Bankshares

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAP. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.50.

Saputo Trading Down 0.9 %

Saputo stock opened at C$29.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$25.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.25 billion. Saputo had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.915804 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saputo

In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Sindy Saragoca purchased 1,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,999.79. In other news, Senior Officer Richard Wallace bought 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,899.76. Also, Senior Officer Sindy Saragoca bought 1,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.39 per share, with a total value of C$39,999.79. Insiders acquired a total of 13,111 shares of company stock worth $391,024 over the last three months. Company insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

