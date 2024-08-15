Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the July 15th total of 87,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 100,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 44,722 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 2,604.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 82,860 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter worth $1,023,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

Saratoga Investment Price Performance

NYSE:SAR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,348. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $309.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.31. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $38.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.16%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.63%.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

