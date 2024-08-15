Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Savara from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Get Savara alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Savara

Savara Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Savara stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $4.24. 76,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,328. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 14.90. Savara has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $585.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Savara will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Savara

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Savara by 9.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Savara by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Savara by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Savara in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Savara by 2.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 256,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.