Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Short Interest Update

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,320,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the July 15th total of 32,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger
In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,779 shares of company stock worth $11,103,553. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Schlumberger
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $7,754,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 107,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 54,499 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 785,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,855,000 after buying an additional 262,116 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Schlumberger Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,836,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,819,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.50. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $62.12.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
