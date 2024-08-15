Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Position Reduced by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,124 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 500,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 280,271 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 506,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,769,000 after buying an additional 278,581 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHQ traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.46. 122,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,627. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $29.62 and a one year high of $35.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.11.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

