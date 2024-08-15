Scotiabank Boosts AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Price Target to $27.00

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.75.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AU

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Shares of AU stock opened at $30.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.44. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $31.35.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,424,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,632,000 after acquiring an additional 492,358 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,874,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,803,000 after acquiring an additional 446,132 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,396,216 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,396,000 after buying an additional 181,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth $1,443,000. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Get Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.