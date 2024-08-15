Scotiabank Boosts CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$84.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$84.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCL.B. TD Securities upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$84.78.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCL.B

CCL Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Insider Activity at CCL Industries

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at C$74.69 on Monday. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of C$52.82 and a twelve month high of C$75.53. The stock has a market cap of C$12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$72.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$69.58.

In other news, Director Tom Peddie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.75, for a total transaction of C$295,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,875. In other news, Director Tom Peddie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.75, for a total value of C$295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,875. Also, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.35, for a total value of C$2,140,461.00. Insiders have sold 54,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,898,649 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

CCL Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.