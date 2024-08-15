Scotiabank Boosts Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target to $76.00

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, June 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.78.

LEGN stock opened at $54.68 on Monday. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $72.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.47.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.49. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. The business had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 10,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Legend Biotech by 50.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

