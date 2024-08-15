Scotiabank Raises Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$17.50

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Sienna Senior Living to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$17.00 price target on Sienna Senior Living and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.71.

Shares of TSE SIA opened at C$15.10 on Monday. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$9.87 and a 1 year high of C$15.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.83. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.03%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

