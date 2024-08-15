SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Issues Earnings Results

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03, Zacks reports.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 971,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,331. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SELLAS Life Sciences Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

