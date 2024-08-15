Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Price Performance

SQNS opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.16. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.97.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 million. Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 172.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,229.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sequans Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,497,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.