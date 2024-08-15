Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Shares Down 0.4%

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.13 and last traded at $11.16. Approximately 3,875,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 12,250,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

Separately, Aegis raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Serve Robotics stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Serve Robotics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

