SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the shipping company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

SFL has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years. SFL has a payout ratio of 113.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.66. SFL has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SFL had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of SFL from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SFL

About SFL

(Get Free Report)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.