Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.29 and last traded at $5.31. 2,384,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 4,935,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHLS. Roth Mkm lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.76.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $904.93 million, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.57 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 122.4% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Further Reading

