Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.70

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.70 and last traded at $43.44, with a volume of 28250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.33.

Shoe Carnival Stock Up 5.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $300.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 392.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 20,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 268.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 24,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival



Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

Featured Stories

