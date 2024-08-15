Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.70

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.70 and last traded at $43.44, with a volume of 28250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.33.
Shoe Carnival Stock Up 5.1 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.49.
Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $300.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 392.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 20,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 268.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 24,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.
About Shoe Carnival
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.
