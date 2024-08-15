Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)’s share price shot up 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.57 and last traded at $74.15. 3,108,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 10,374,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.59.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Shopify from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.24.

The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $96.46 billion, a PE ratio of -436.18, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.66.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,233,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $544,017,000 after buying an additional 145,618 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 49.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,315,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,939 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,726,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,016,000 after acquiring an additional 533,111 shares during the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at $5,614,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 936,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,751,000 after purchasing an additional 55,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

