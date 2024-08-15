Short Interest in Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Grows By 133.3%

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Acorn Energy Trading Up 4.5 %

ACFN opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. Acorn Energy has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter. Acorn Energy had a negative return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 3.19%.

Acorn Energy Company Profile

Acorn Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, compressors, fire pumps, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

