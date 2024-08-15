Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Increases By 169.1%

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, an increase of 169.1% from the July 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AWF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.92. 256,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,561. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 50,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 22,014 shares in the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

