Short Interest in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Rises By 60.5%

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the July 15th total of 45,600 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank7

In other news, VP Henry Litchfield sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $67,837.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,429.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Henry Litchfield sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $67,837.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,302 shares in the company, valued at $369,429.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Lisa K. Haines sold 8,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $292,569.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,660.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,101 shares of company stock worth $1,290,634 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSVN. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 22.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 113,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 60.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bank7 from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Bank7 Price Performance

BSVN traded up $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $38.65. 9,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,946. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The stock has a market cap of $357.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.22.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank7 will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank7 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

Bank7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

