Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Declines By 45.7%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the July 15th total of 233,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 633.5 days.
Barratt Developments Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BTDPF remained flat at $6.53 during midday trading on Thursday. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
