Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Increases By 172.6%

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a growth of 172.6% from the July 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BGY traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 64,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,339. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGY. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.