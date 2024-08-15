Short Interest in BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:INRO) Rises By 173.7%

BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:INRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 173.7% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF stock. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:INRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 69,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. owned 19.28% of BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

INRO traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 481. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.49. BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $27.13.

BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.0343 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF (INRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US equities. The portfolio rotates towards industries that BlackRock believes are best positioned for outperformance INRO was launched on Mar 26, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

