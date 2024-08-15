Short Interest in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Decreases By 31.3%

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the July 15th total of 212,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other news, EVP Saundra Strong sold 6,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $159,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $285,483. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $39,387.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,595 shares of the company's stock, valued at $529,497.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,406 shares of company stock worth $340,372. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 3.0% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 20,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 41,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFST stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.32. 19,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,313. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $569.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $112.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.16 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.05%.

Separately, Hovde Group raised their target price on Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

