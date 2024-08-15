Short Interest in Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Declines By 46.6%

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the July 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Canacol Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS CNNEF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $3.13. 2,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,117. The company has a market cap of $106.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. Canacol Energy has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $8.56.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

About Canacol Energy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Canacol Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas company in Colombia. It engages in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.