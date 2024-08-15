Short Interest in Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Declines By 46.6%

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the July 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Canacol Energy Stock Down 1.3 %
OTCMKTS CNNEF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $3.13. 2,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,117. The company has a market cap of $106.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. Canacol Energy has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $8.56.
About Canacol Energy
