Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Grows By 63.6%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CareCloud Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CCLDP traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 15,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,539. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $26.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.47.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

