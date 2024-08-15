Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Grows By 63.6%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CareCloud Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of CCLDP traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 15,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,539. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $26.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.47.
About CareCloud
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CareCloud
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.