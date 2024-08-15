Short Interest in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Rises By 27.9%

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the July 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 633,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Cellectar Biosciences Trading Up 1.5 %

Cellectar Biosciences stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,831. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.99. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.45.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLRB. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 693,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 414,786 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,709 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 146.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 708,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 335.4% during the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after buying an additional 2,084,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.