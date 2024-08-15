Short Interest in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Rises By 27.9%

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the July 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 633,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Cellectar Biosciences Trading Up 1.5 %
Cellectar Biosciences stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,831. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.99. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.45.
Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.
